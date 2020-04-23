Nolan Co. reports first positive COVID-19 case

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Nolan County is reporting their first positive case of coronavirus.

The Sweetwater-Nolan County Health Department says they received word from Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital Thursday that a 37-year-old female tested positive for COVID-19.

The woman reportedly traveled to Sweetwater from another Texas city and is currently self isolating.

Officials say the health department will be doing contact tracing.

Although the woman traveled to Sweetwater from another Texas city, officials say this is the first official positive case for Nolan County.

A man recently tested positive for the virus in Sweetwater, but he was passing through from out of state, so his case does not count toward the county’s official positive results, officials say.

It is currently unknown why her case counts toward the positives for Nolan County but the man’s did not.

The Sweetwater-Nolan County Health Department says they have received 63 negative results and eight tests are still pending.

Mitchell County has one positive, 22 negatives and two tests pending results, while Fisher County has no positives, 15 negatives and one test still pending, according to the health department.

