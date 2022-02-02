NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Nolan County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) is asking residents within the county to avoid traveling Wednesday night.

In a news release issued by NCSO Wednesday night, Sheriff David Warren says roads are not navigable due to slick conditions after the beginning winter precipitation.

Sheriff Warren says numerous crashes and stranded vehicles are also blocking traffic in various spots along Interstate 20, US Highway 84, and Texas Highway 70.

“Virtually all law enforcement, tow trucks, volunteers, and TxDOT resources are becoming overwhelmed due to the extremely hazardous conditions and ever increasing numbers of accidents,” Sheriff Warren stated in the news release. “Please stay off of the roads tonight in Nolan County. You’ll likely only end up stranded for hours in your vehicle or possibly injured in a crash.”