Nolan Co. Sheriff warns of minivan impersonating police officer

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Nolan County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) says they have received a report of someone impersonating a police officer.

According to NCSO, the person reported seeing a tan minivan, possibly a Ford, using a red and blue flashing lights in an attempt to pull drivers over.

The minivan activated the lights, seemingly sitting on the dashboard, and tried to pull the person over on County Road 220, but when they stopped, the minivan kept driving without making contact.

The person followed the minivan on several other roads near Lake Sweetwater, where they tried to stop several other vehicles as well, NCSO says.

Nolan County Sheriff David Warren says residents should remember that if you’re unsure that the person behind you, trying to stop you with flashing lights, is a law enforcement officer, then don’t stop.

Instead, turn on your hazard flashers and begin driving your vehicle to a well-lit, populated area. While you’re doing this, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you’re unsure if the person attempting to stop you is an actual law enforcement officer, as they will be able to verify whether or not they are.

Sheriff Warren says law enforcement officers will understand what you are doing, especially when we see you activate your flashing hazard lights.

If this vehicle has recently attempted to pull you over while driving or did pull you over, please contact the NCSO at 325-235-5471.