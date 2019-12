BLACKWELL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Blackwell CISD teacher has been indicted on three child sex charges.

The Nolan County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) says 58-year-old Tommy Chambliss was arrested and charged Monday with three counts of indecency with a child by exposure.

NCSO says Chambliss is accused of coercing at least one elementary student to expose herself to him more than once.

Chambliss was indicted on the three charges Tuesday morning after being arrested Monday evening.