ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Taylor County man is wanted out of Nolan County, with theft warrants involving cattle feed.

The Nolan County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) announced Monday that it is searching for fugitive Tory Jean Dean, 47, who is known to live in the Merkel or Trent areas.

Nolan County Sheriff’s Office: Mugshot of Tory J. Dean. May 2022.

The NCSO said Dean had been known to make, “late night trips into Nolan County for the purpose of depriving local ranchers of their hay and cattle feed.” To that effect, the Justice Court in Nolan County issued felony warrants for thefts.

Dean is described to be six-foot-one-inch in height, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Additional information about Dean’s fugitive status can be accessed here.

Dean had previously been arrested on several occasions in Taylor County for related crimes. The most recent being the Summer of 2021. He was fined for four counts of Knowingly Failing to Keep or Pen Livestock.

If you have information on Dean’s whereabouts, contact the Nolan County Sheriff’s Office at (325) 235-5471. For the option to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (325)235-8477.