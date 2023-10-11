NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nolan County Sheriff David Warren has announced that he will not run for sheriff in the 2024 election. Sheriff Warren’s current term will end on December 31, 2024. By that time, he will have served in law enforcement for 46 years, out of which 29 years were with the Nolan County Sheriff’s Office.

“I have had a great career and have enjoyed well over four decades of service. My four terms as Nolan County Sheriff are certainly the high point of my career. There are well over 79,000 peace officers in the state of Texas, and at any given time, there are only 254 of us that are given the honor and privilege to serve as the top law enforcement officials of our respective counties,” Warren said. “It has been a humbling and wonderful experience to have been elected to this office four times by the great citizens of Nolan County. I will still be faithfully serving as your Sheriff through the end of my term next year. I can’t say enough about how blessed I have been to have had such a great staff serving along with me on this journey. It has been a total team effort to build the Nolan County Sheriff’s Office into the organization that it is today. I feel confident that the right person will step up to lead the 44 employees of the Sheriff’s Office and continue its proud tradition. It’s time to pass the torch, and I look forward to slowing down some and spending more time with family and friends.”

Warren has been elected as sheriff of Nolan County for four terms. He started his career in law enforcement in the 1970s at the Plainview Police Department, where he eventually became Captain of the Patrol Division. Additionally, he has worked with the Sweetwater Police Department.

Warren is a lifetime member of the Sheriff’s Association of Texas and served two terms on the board of directors. He is also a lifetime member of the Texas Chief Deputies Association and has held various positions, including president in 2004-2005. Warren was awarded the Melvin Drum award by the TCDA, which is the highest recognition that a Chief Deputy of a Texas Sheriff’s Office can receive.

Warren may continue to stay busy with various community services even in retirement. He serves as the president of the board of directors for the Sweetwater Regional Federal Credit Union, as well as the president of the board of Gateway Family Services. He is also the first vice president of the Sweetwater Lion’s Club and a trustee on the Broadway Baptist Church leadership team.

“My wife Kara and I moved here to Nolan County in 1985 and made it our home. We love the people here, raised our family here, and will continue to call it home even after my retirement,” Warren said.

The process of selecting a new sheriff will commence later this year. Interested candidates will file for a place on the ballot in the primary election scheduled for March 2024, followed by the general election in November. The chosen candidate will assume the office of Nolan County Sheriff on January 1, 2025.