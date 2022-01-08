Non-emergency phone lines down at Ballinger Police Department

BALLINGER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The non-emergency phone lines at the Ballinger Police Department (BPD) are down, possibly until next week.

In a statement, the BPD said it is having “issues” with the non-emergency phone lines.

To make a non-emergent call or report, BPD says to call either of these numbers: (325) 365-5961 or (325) 365-2121.

In the meantime, emergency lines are still operational.

BPD explained that it may be Monday before its regular non-emergency lines are back up and running again.