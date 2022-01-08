Non-emergency phone lines down at Ballinger Police Department

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ballinger Police Department

BALLINGER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The non-emergency phone lines at the Ballinger Police Department (BPD) are down, possibly until next week.

In a statement, the BPD said it is having “issues” with the non-emergency phone lines.

To make a non-emergent call or report, BPD says to call either of these numbers: (325) 365-5961 or (325) 365-2121.

In the meantime, emergency lines are still operational.

BPD explained that it may be Monday before its regular non-emergency lines are back up and running again.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration