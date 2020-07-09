Abilene nonprofits seeing rough period as events get canceled, postponed

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) — Nonprofits in the Key City are still struggling as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Delivering meals to 1,200 people in Abilene has gotten twice as hard with COVID-19 fears forcing change for Meals on Wheels.

“Well, in order to get meals out to people we’ve had to send staff out. And staff members are often delivering two to three routes and taking most of their day, and so their work at Meals on Wheels suffers,” Betty Bradley, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels in Abilene said.

Meals on Wheels isn’t the only nonprofit feeling the pinch of the virus.

“So, the current environment for nonprofits is tough, and COVID is really pinching those that might already be struggling,” Grants Director at the Abilene Community Foundation, Michelle Parrish said.

Parrish says a second wave of COVID-19 could be devastating, especially for those whose successes rely on fundraising events.

“So, if you don’t buy a ticket, if you don’t sit in the seat, then they don’t get that revenue. There’s not another way to capture that revenue and they’re experiencing some devastating losses,” she said.

But you didn’t have to tell Bradley that. With a golf tournament, music show and guest speaker all canceled for this summer, she’s feeling exactly where it hurts.

“And so we’re losing about $400,000 with those events,” she said.

But when nonprofits apply for grants during their discretionary grant cycle this year, Parrish said the process is going from sending out funds in two waves starting November, to handing it out in one big swoop.

“Because we know nonprofits are hurting now, they need the money now,” Parrish said.

She says some nonprofits have pivoted to having virtual galas, where others are still seeking donations for the now-canceled events.