Non-profits

Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Top Stories
Meteor shower peaks Tuesday as Earth passes through orbit of Halley’s Comet
Top Stories
Dolphins legend Don Shula dies at 90
Free COVID-19 testing taking place in Taylor County Tuesday-Thursday
Stimulus checks: Will there be a second round in May?
Woman arrested, accused of licking hands and touching things in grocery store
Video
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Basketball Madness
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
Dolphins legend Don Shula dies at 90
Top Stories
Baker sweeps Preston in ping pong to retake Sanitizer Series lead
Video
Cowboys sign Andy Dalton to one-year deal
Cowboys come away with successful draft
MLB proposes plan for 2020 season
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Cultura Local ABI realizará un desfile de vehículos “Sí se puede” por el Cinco de Mayo en apoyo a los Adultos Mayores
Top Stories
Dyess AFB lanza 4 bombarderos B-1 para el despliegue del grupo de trabajo
Top Stories
Muere un 5to residente de hogar de adultos mayores en Brownwood en relación con COVID-19
Telemundo Abilínea – 1 de Mayo, 2020
Video
Abilene tiene ahora 327 casos de COVID-19, 223 activos
La policía de Abilene no responderá a llamadas sobre grandes multitudes.
KTAB 4U
Community
Event Calendar
Salute To Ours Seniors
Why Buy Local
Online Church Services
Job Connections
Tax Tips
TV Schedule
First Baptist Church
Obituaries
Protecting Against Predators
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
The Mel Robbins Show
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Non-profits
Despite fundraiser cancellations, Abilene nonprofits work on
Video
Noah Project shelter numbers down due to COVID-19
Video
Abilene Meals on Wheels still searching for volunteers
Video
United Way serving community through Abilene United Fund during coronavirus pandemic
Video
Goodwill-West Texas making ‘significant staff reductions’ due to COVID-19
More Non-profits Headlines
United Way of Abilene providing crisis assistance during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Child care applications for essential personnel open Monday on United Way and additional agency websites
Video
United Way of Abilene donates $50K to local Food Bank
Video
United Way launches relief fund to help community during crisis
Video
Nonprofits feeling the effects of Coronavirus
Video
Meals on Wheels Plus continuing home deliveries
Video
Regional Victim Crisis Center awards outstanding citizens for their work helping victims of violence
ACT’s Midsummer sets Shakespeare classic in self-parody community theatre
Video
‘Happy new you’ by Work Again West Texas helps homeless in Abilene
Video
Abilene Gives registration for nonprofits now open
Video
Don't Miss
City of Abilene relaxes Shelter in Place order, begins reopening local economy Friday
Video
List: New operating, senior shopping hours at Abilene grocery stores
List: City of Abilene closures, cancellations
Video
How students can get free meals while Abilene, Wylie ISDs are closed
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2020
The Daily Pledge
KRBC’s Do My Job
Looking For A Career?
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss