Nonprofit Abilene Fresh replants crops lost in February freeze

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nonprofit Abilene Fresh is known for providing homegrown produce to underprivileged areas. Just a few weeks before the February freeze, they planted an onion and leek crop of almost 40,000; over 90% of which was lost during the storm.

This would have been the first harvest on their new urban farm located at 1226 Marshall Street on land that used to be the McMurry University soccer field. The produce would have been distributed to the surrounding neighbors for free, which is still the plan for the replacement crop they are planning on planting this coming Sunday.

Thanks to the Abilene Fresh Give Green team, The $1,899 loss was recouped with a little extra. This money was put towards the purchase of new onion bulbs and Leek roots to be planted by the Grow Green team.

“I think we’ve got 70 unique individuals that have pledged to come out and help replant these onions, we’ve got some people that actually were excited about that. Well I hate that they failed but at the same time I wasn’t able to make it out last time. I really wanted to help plant some onions so they get their chance this time,” said Abilene Fresh Executive Director Josh Casey.

Even with 70 expected, the entire planting process should to take 10 days, so anyone interested in getting their hands dirty is encouraged to show up to 1226 Marshall street at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28.