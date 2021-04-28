Nonprofit fundraiser Abilene Gives 2021 only days away

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fundraiser for local nonprofits Abilene Gives kicks off May 4 at midnight and runs until midnight the next day. These 24 consecutive hours of giving will benefit the more than 130 Abilene nonprofits partnered with the event.

Those who would like to can donate via the Abilene Gives website, where they can choose which nonprofit they would like to receive their donation. Early donation has already begun.

“The minimum gift is $10, so just about everyone can participate to support the causes that matter to them,” says Megan Dobbs of the Community Foundation of Abilene.

Of the 130 organizations benefiting, Communities in Schools of the Big Country (CISBC) is one focused on education.

By providing 14 Big Country schools with student success coaches, CISBC focuses on the children facing problems with finance, trauma, transportation, mental health, and any other hurdles that come between them and a conducive learning environment.

“Our job, as I see it, is to make sure that every kid gets a fair shake, a fair chance, a level playing field as much as possible,” says CISBC Executive Director Paul Wallace.

Though part of a national organization that began over 40 years ago, CISBC has operated in the Big Country since 2001.

In that time they’ve made a tangible change.

“I can tell you, in Abilene right now, there are operating room nurses who are former CIS students, teachers in our public schools who are former CIS students,” Wallace says.

Wallace says Abilene Gives has shown him the community nature of Abilene and helped them to continue uplifting area students.

“The main thing I want to say is thank you to our community for being willing to give on Abilene Gives day, it really makes a difference,” said Wallace.

Last year during the pandemic, Abilene Gives raised $1.3 million, and they’re hoping to surpass that goal this year.