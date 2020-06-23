Noose in Bubba Wallace’s Talladega garage had been there since 2019, FBI says

FILE – In this Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, file photo, Bubba Wallace prepares by his car for qualifying for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. On Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, Wallace was fined $50,000 by NASCAR for causing a caution the week before at Texas that affected the race for at least one playoff driver. (AP Photo/Larry Papke, File)

The noose found hanging in the Talladega Superspeedway garage assigned to NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace had been there since late last year, federal agents said Tuesday afternoon.

Video confirmed by NASCAR indicated the noose in garage number 4 was there as early as October 2019, according to a joint statement from U.S. Attorney Jay Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp.

“Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week,” the statement read.

Wallace is NASCAR’s only black driver in the elite Cup Series. He recently pushed for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at all of its racetracks and properties.

After the noose was found and prior to the race, NASCAR drivers and crews pushed his car onto the track in a show of support.

Authorities said they determined no federal crime was committed.

“The decision not to pursue federal charges is proper after reviewing all available facts and all applicable federal laws,” the statement read. “We offer our thanks to NASCAR, Mr. Wallace, and everyone who cooperated with this investigation.”

Wallace came in 14th in Monday’s GEICO 500.