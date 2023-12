ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcycle and an SUV collided in North Abilene Wednesday afternoon, sending one to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

The two drivers crashed at around 4:30 p.m. near North 10th Street and Cedar Crest Drive Wednesday.

Abilene police and emergency medical services assessed the crash, sending the motorcyclist to the hospital with injuries.

Additional detail into this crash have not been released.