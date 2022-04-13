ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene firefighters worked on a North Abilene housefire Wednesday afternoon, which was believed to have started along the fence, according to the Abilene Fire Department (AFD).

The fire burned at a home near North 10th and Lilius Streets, where residents were able to safely evacuate without injury.

Multiple vehicles, including a trailer, were damaged in the fire.

The AFD told KTAB/KRBC the fire is believed to have started along the fence. Wednesday’s strong winds picked up those flames and carried them to the home.

Reminder, the City of Abilene is currently under a Red Flag Warning. Any outdoor burning is strongly discouraged due to the high winds.

The cause of this fire is under investigation. KTAB/KRBC will update this article as new information becomes available.