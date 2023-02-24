ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was arrested Thursday, after he was reportedly holding a woman hostage at gunpoint. Police said her saving grace was being able to text a friend.

The Abilene Police Department (APD) was called out to the 2400 block of Fannin Street in North Abilene around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, where a homeowner knew the victim to be with Christian Campos, 31, earlier that day.

According to a release from APD, an argument began at some point between Campos and his victim. The 32-year-old woman allegedly tried leaving Campos’ home, but he would not let her do so. She texted a friend, who then called 9-1-1.

Responding officers said the woman was able to escape as they spoke with Campos about the situation. He was arrested and charged with First Degree Felony Aggravated Kidnapping, State Jail Felony Evading Arrest, and Third Degree Felony Evading Arrest/ Detention.

The victim was reportedly unharmed, and Campos is now in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $80,000.