North Abilene house fire spreads to nearby travel trailer

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Stronger winds Thursday made for elevated fire danger across the Big Country. A North Abilene home caught fire, creating thousands of dollars in damages.

The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) reported a house fire on the 3900 block of Grape Street just before 9:00 p.m., smoke and flames travelling to an adjacent travel trailer.

There was a resident with a dog at home when the fire was started, but they were able evacuate without injury. However, the dog has not been found since running away from the fire.

The travel trailer effected by the house fire was deemed a total loss by the AFD, estimated at $12,500.

As the cause of the fire is under investigation, Red Cross went to the home to offer assistance.