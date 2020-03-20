Live Now
North Abilene mobile home catches fire for 2nd time in same day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A mobile home in North Abilene is being dismantled after catching fire for the second time in the same day.

Crews got the call shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday to a working fire in the 2800 block of Pine Street.

A backhoe was called to the scene to dismantle the home so it would not start burning again.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but the Red Cross is assisting the resident.

Fire officials say a hot spot from the first fire flamed up, causing the second one.

There is currently no word on the cause of the initial fire.

