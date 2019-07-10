North Abilene neighborhood prepares to fight nearby property development

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A neighborhood in North Abilene is ready to fight to keep out an apartment complex – again.

This isn’t the first time developers have tried to bring in a 14-acre piece of property to house an apartment complex and several homes near the corner of Garfield and Campus Court.

This piece of property has seen the same fight in the past, as residents in the neighborhood don’t want the development, saying it may bring more crime and extra traffic through their otherwise quiet neighborhood.

This fight will be go before the city council soon.