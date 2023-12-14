ABILENE (KTAB/KRBC) – During this busy Christmas shopping season, North Abilene Walmart manager Bobbi Jo Ryburn wanted to share a little good with her customers. Ryburn organized what they call a ‘Walmart Surprise,’ in which they choose a customer for whom the store will pick up the bill, paying for their entire basket of goods.

“This time of year, with inflation and everything going on, we just feel like it’s a good time of year to help somebody out,” Ryburn told KTAB/KRBC.

Ryburn (center) with staff members Lucille Pitts (left) and Christina Bohanon (right)

On Thursday, December 14, she and her staff began searching the aisles, looking for a special shopper to bestow this gift upon. Ryburn said they wanted to find someone with a basket full to the brim, preferably with groceries, to make the most of the surprise.

“I believe that if we can help keep the table full, then maybe that might put a few extra gifts under the tree,” said Ryburn.

After about an hour of searching, they found Abilene resident Ashlee McMahan and her daughter Mckinlee. Their basket was full of groceries, snacks, and essentials. As she waited to pick up a prescription, Ryburn and the staff got into position. They walked up to McMahan and informed her that not only would they be paying for her goods, but she would receive one free year of the Walmart+ delivery service.

McMahan and her daughter, upon hearing the news

McMahan was absolutely ecstatic, telling KTAB/KRBC that she was completely clueless about the good news staff had in store. She thought there was no way the cameras could be there for her.

“I thought yall were doing some store like commercial or something and so I was like okay whatever… We never get anything like this,” McMahan happily expressed.

Her total came out to $177.77, some extra money in her pocket that she said would certainly come in handy this year. She stated that aside from Mckinlee, she has three other children at home. Her son has dealt with health issues and multiple heart surgeries during the holidays past. In light of all that, she said a small win like this was a welcome surprise.

“It means a lot to us. It just saved us like $200 that we were having trouble spending right around Christmas,” said McMahan.

In addition to the groceries and Walmart+ subscription, Walmart reached out to KTAB/KRBC to state that upon hearing about how grateful McMahan was, they are also sending a meal basket to keep their table full and the family spending quality time together.