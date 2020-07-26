North Korea declares emergency over suspected virus case

CHICAGO — Under Mayor Lori Lightfoot's orders, two statues of Christopher Columbus were taken down from both Grant Park and Arrigo Park in Little Italy -- a week after protesters trying to topple the monument to the Italian explorer clashed with police.

Crews used a large crane to remove the statue from its pedestal as a small crowd gathered to watch. The crowd cheered and passing cars honked as the statue came down about 3 a.m. Friday. Several work trucks were seen in the area, but it was unclear where the statue would be taken.