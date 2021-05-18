Not happy with your property appraisal from Taylor Co.? Protesting it may be easier than you think

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County homeowners are running out of time if they want to protest the most recent valuation that’s been placed on their property.

The Taylor County appraisal district mailed out more than 73,000 notices on April 30.

Preliminary numbers showed an overall increase in property values, which means more money for local taxing units like the city, county, and schools.

Some property owners, like Tom Boothe, don’t always agree with the new assessments of their property, leading them to protest.

Checking the Next Door app is something Tom Boothe does in his free time, but he says one post in particular made a big impact.

“I wasn’t really looking for anything, I just kind of thought that it was odd,” says Boothe.

He says he thought it was odd that no one had posted about their recent appraisal value increase in Abilene.

“Nobody complained in a whole week after the appraisals came out, so I thought, ‘Well I’d just point out that I guess everybody was happy,'” Boothe says.

But the comments showed otherwise, leaving many residents wanting answers on ways they could potentially protest their appraised value.

“It’s illegal for them to raise your appraisal if you protest, so you have absolutely nothing to lose,” says Boothe.

The process isn’t entirely difficult, and takes only about a week for the Taylor County Central Appraisal District to complete the analysis after your protest is entered into their system.

Property owners can protest if they disagree with the value determined by the appraisal review board or any of the appraisal district’s actions concerning their property.

Protesting the appraisal is the only way the appraisal review board can make changes or set a value on its own, and such a change only affects the property in question.

Taylor County Central Appraisal District Chief Executive Officer Gary Earnest says they receive 6,000-8,000 protests every single year.

“Once we’ve received those notices and put those into our system, the appraisal will grab the numbers and it will take about seven days to complete the appraisal analysis once they’ve contacted the tax property,” says Earnest.

Earnest says the most important aspect of their job is to have transparency and communication with all the tax papers in Taylor County.

“We want to make sure that we meet the customers’ needs and reflect excellent customer service,” says Earnest. “Even though at times we may not agree, we want to value that person standing in front of us and treat them the way we would want to be treated.”

And Boothe believes they are doing just that.

“In all my dealings with them, it’s never been a problem. I don’t always agree with them, but I think they’re doing the best they can, and I think they do, really, an excellent job,” says Boothe.

Click here to access the PDF of the Property Owner’s Notice of Protest.