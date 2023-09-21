COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 29-year-old Novice man was arrested Wednesday by Texas special agents, accused of possessing controlled substances and marijuana, money laundering, and unlawfully carrying weapons.

According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the department worked with special agents from its Criminal Investigation Division, Coleman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), and the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) to put out a search warrant at a home in Novice.

In the agents’ search of the home on Wednesday, they reportedly discovered seven pounds of marijuana, 285 grams of THC, 412 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 3,240 grams of codeine syrup, “bulk U.S. currency,” and three firearms. In Hollis’ jail report, it states his money laundering charge at between $2,500 and $30,000.

Hollis was arrested and taken to the Coleman County Jail. He was charged with the Manufacture/ Delivery of Controlled Substances, Possession of Marijuana, Money Laundering, and the Unlawfully Carrying of a Weapon.

Saddled with $120,000 in bonds, Hollis bonded it out Thursday.

The Coleman County Jail has not released an updated mugshot of Hollis.