CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Starbucks has made its way to Clyde! Early Monday morning, folks were able to get their coffee fix without driving too far.

Sat between Whataburger and Sonic, the new Starbucks lives at 1550 North Access Road just off of I-20.

Images above are courtesy of Clyde CISD and Asher Mendez

In a Facebook post, Clyde CISD thanked the new neighborhood coffee chain for its donation to the district’s admin employees.

Meanwhile, Asher Mendez got that first sip from the new Starbucks. He said he highly recommends the seasonal treat he purchased, as shown in the image above.

Clyde’s Starbucks is open for business until 10:00 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

On Sunday, October 1, Clyde’s Economic Development Corporation will have a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2:00 p.m. at the new Starbucks.