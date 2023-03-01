ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – More children are up for adoption in the Abilene region than the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has seen since at least 2013.

In 2022, DFPS had 275 children up for adoption in the Abilene region. Even though the number of children in placement went down in 2022, the number of children legally able to be adopted has been rising since 2013, the earliest year shown on their online database.

One Sweetwater family has adopted 7 children but has raised 13, and they are encouraging others to adopt.

“They made me a whole lot more compassionate than I was. I’d like to think they made me a whole lot better dad than what I was and a better husband,” says James Wilson, father of the large family.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering, go to newhorizonsinc.com, and go to the ‘Be a Foster Parent’ page to learn more and contact the organization.