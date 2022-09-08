ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – All Kind Animal Initiative has received nearly 500 cans of food for its kittens through numerous anonymous donors.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the nonprofit organization expressed gratitude for the donation of more than 456 cans of kitten food which was delivered to the kittens at Abilene Animal Services.

“This will go a long way in helping to make sure they receive a consistent diet throughout their time at the shelter,” the post read.

All Kind says it is still accepting donations for its furry friends. Click here to learn more and discover how you can donate.