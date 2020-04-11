Numerous severe thunderstorms likely this Easter Weekend

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Your KTAB Weather Authority has issued a Weather Alert Day for the time period starting Saturday afternoon and continuing through Sunday mid-morning. The Storm Prediction Center has included almost all of our area (including the cities of Abilene, Sweetwater, and Brownwood) in an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms for this time period. This means that numerous severe thunderstorms will be possible across our forecast area beginning this afternoon and continuing through the middle morning hours Easter Sunday.



Expect two rounds of severe weather. The first will be during the afternoon on Saturday. Significant atmospheric dynamics, favoring severe weather, will exist during this time frame. The thermodynamic structure of the atmosphere will also favor instability across our area. An active dry-line to our west will act as the trigger mechanism for initiating thunderstorms. A few of these may be of the severe variety. Main hazards are large hail, damaging winds deadly lightning, and isolated tornadoes.



During the evening hours there looks to be a brief break in the action. An inversion layer (i.e. warmer air aloft) will suppress storm activity. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will still be possible.



Expect another round of severe thunderstorms to overtake the region starting around midnight Sunday AM and continuing through the mid-morning hours on Sunday. The threat for widespread severe weather will be the greatest during this time. As the inversion layer weakens, the thermodynamic structure of the atmosphere will once again favor severe weather. Favorable dynamics along with the aforementioned dry-line will move into our area as well. These factors will give us a chance for tornadic supercells. Main hazards during this time will be a few tornadoes, very large hail, damaging winds, and deadly lightning.



Activity will taper off during the middle morning on Easter Sunday as the dry-line moves east of our area. The rest of the day will be windy, mild, and mostly sunny.