Nursing home resident becomes 21st COVID-19 death in Brown Co.

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Another nursing home resident in Brownwood has died from COVID-19.
The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department reports that the person who died was a female in her 80s.
This is the 21st COVID-19 death in Brown County, most of which were either nursing home residents or relatives of nursing home employees.
The health department reports no new positive cases and 4 recoveries on Friday.
There are currently 76 active cases, and six are hospitalized. The total positive PCR tests for Brown County is 351, and the total positive antigen/antibody tests are now 37.
The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County are below:
- 3248 Tested
- 2890 Negative
- 351 Positive Cases (PCR Tests)
- 37 Positive Antigen/Antibody
- 7 Pending
- 254 Recovered
- 76 Active Cases
- 21 Deaths
