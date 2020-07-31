Nursing home resident becomes 21st COVID-19 death in Brown Co.

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Another nursing home resident in Brownwood has died from COVID-19.

The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department reports that the person who died was a female in her 80s.

This is the 21st COVID-19 death in Brown County, most of which were either nursing home residents or relatives of nursing home employees.

The health department reports no new positive cases and 4 recoveries on Friday.

There are currently 76 active cases, and six are hospitalized. The total positive PCR tests for Brown County is 351, and the total positive antigen/antibody tests are now 37.

The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County are below: