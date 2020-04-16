NWS: More than 100 tornadoes hit from Texas to Maryland

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The National Weather Service says more than 100 tornadoes struck the South in a two-day outbreak that killed more than 30 people.
Forecast teams checking for damage found 105 storm tracks that totaled more than 770 miles in all.
The worst storm was a EF-4 tornado that was on the ground for nearly 68 miles and claimed seven lives in southeastern Mississippi.
Forecasters determined Alabama had the most twisters, 21 beginning on Easter Sunday afternoon.
But no one was killed in the state.
Forecasters say there’s another risk of severe weather across the region Sunday.
