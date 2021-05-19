NWS: Stamford tornado threw metal building 75 yards Sunday night

STAMFORD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An EF0 tornado picked up and threw a metal building 75 yards Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
A preliminary NWS report states that damage from Sunday’s storm was caused by an EF0 tornado that reached peak wind speeds of 85 miles an hour and was on the ground from 10:46 until 10:47 p.m.
The width of the tornado was a reported 130 yards, and its path length was 0.16 miles, according to NWS.
No deaths or injuries were reported, but the tornado caused damage to several buildings, including a steel metal structure that was picked up and thrown 75 yards.
No damage estimates were provided.
The full preliminary report reads as follows:
PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT...UPDATED NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAN ANGELO TX 1138 AM CDT WED MAY 19 2021 ...NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR THE 05/16/21 STAMFORD TORNADO... .UPDATE...2 ..STAMFORD TORNADO... RATING: EF0 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 85 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 0.16 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 130.0 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: 05/16/2021 START TIME: 10:46 PM CDT START LOCATION: 1 N STAMFORD / HASKELL COUNTY / TX START LAT/LON: 32.9656 / -99.8055 END DATE: 05/16/2021 END TIME: 10:47 PM CDT END LOCATION: 1 N STAMFORD / HASKELL COUNTY / TX END LAT/LON: 32.9646 / -99.8033 SURVEY SUMMARY: THIS TORNADO LIFTED A STEEL METAL BUILDING AND THREW IT 75 YARDS. IT BROKE TREE BRANCHES AND DAMAGED THE ROOF OF A NEARBY BUILDING. THE TORNADO ALSO CAUSED DEBRIS TO PENETRATE A NEARBY METAL BUILDING. BASED ON FURTHER INVESTIGATION, THE TORNADO HAS BEEN DOWNGRADED TO AN EF0, WITH PEAK WIND SPEEDS OF 85 MPH. THE SURVEY WAS UPDATED A SECOND TIME TO CORRECT THE DATE.