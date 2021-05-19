NWS: Stamford tornado threw metal building 75 yards Sunday night

STAMFORD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An EF0 tornado picked up and threw a metal building 75 yards Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

A preliminary NWS report states that damage from Sunday’s storm was caused by an EF0 tornado that reached peak wind speeds of 85 miles an hour and was on the ground from 10:46 until 10:47 p.m.

The width of the tornado was a reported 130 yards, and its path length was 0.16 miles, according to NWS.

No deaths or injuries were reported, but the tornado caused damage to several buildings, including a steel metal structure that was picked up and thrown 75 yards.

No damage estimates were provided.

The full preliminary report reads as follows: