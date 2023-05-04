ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Regional Blood Center said it’s facing a low supply of O-negative blood and it needs your help.

“As a nationwide blood supply shortage continues, Hendrick Regional Blood Center is facing a dwindling inventory of O-negative blood,” Hendrick said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

While blood donations of all types are always needed, Hendrick said people with O-negative blood are especially encouraged to donate this week.

Donations can be made at Hendrick Regional Blood Center at 1701 Pine Street.

Hours of opperation:

Monday; 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday through Thursday; 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday; 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Saturday; 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

You can also donate at mobile blood drives. Follow this link for scheduled bloodmobile events. This Friday, the bloodmobile will be in Sweetwater from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Sweetwater Lion’s Club – 1510 Lamar Street.