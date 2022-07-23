EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fire crews out of and around Eastland are fighting a large grass fire burning within city limits.

The Texas A&M Forest Service dubbed this fire, burning Northeast of Eastland at County Road (CR) 328 and CR 165, as the Oak Grove Fire.

The Oak Grove Fire, as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, was 15 acres in size and 30% contained – as according to the forest service.

Sheriff Jason Weger, with the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO), said air support and several firefighters have responded to the Oak Grove Fire.

No evacuations have been made at this time, but Sheriff Weger does encourage all to stay out of the area while the fire is being fought.