ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) – A video is going viral on local Facebook groups out of Bowie Middle School.

It shows a student attacking a teacher over what appears to be a cell phone dispute.

The spokesperson for Ector county ISD says the incident happened on Wednesday. The boy is an eighth grader. He was arrested and charged with a first degree felony: Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant.



The district also released a statement to ABC Big 2 News:

“This is shocking and terrible, and will not be tolerated. We have been dealing with fights and violence recently, and want our community to know that behavior is unacceptable and we will do all we can to prevent it. The student was arrested and charged with a first-degree felony and will also face disciplinary action through the Student Code of Conduct. We have watched violence among children on the rise here, around the state and across the country; we know our children are hurting and need us to address mental health challenges, while we also hold them accountable for their actions. Our district will continue to address these concerns with students and families.”

That’s according to the Spokesperson for ECISD, Mike Adkins.