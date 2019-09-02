Odessa homeowners capture and describe postal worker’s final moments.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Saturday afternoon was a terrifying time for the community of Odessa and Midland. A shooter took the lives of seven people and injured several more.

Mary Granados was a postal carrier. She was one of the victims who was killed. The incident took place off of Adams and 38th streets in North Odessa.

A couple who reside in the area caught the moment the shooter shot and killed Mary Granados before he drove off in her van.

The couple released the footage caught in their home and doorbell’s cameras to the authorities, but not to the press.

The victim’s sister asked them not to share the video with the public due to its graphic content. However, the Marquez family described what they saw.

“She heard the shot coming from 38 and Walnut, she was on the phone with her sister, and then walked back to the van,” said Joe Marquez, the civilian who captured the incident on his home cameras. “A few seconds later you can see him pull up and he shot at her a couple of times and then yanked her out, then shot at her a few more times, then drove off in her van.”

The footage shows that the postal carrier was ready to leave, according to the couple.

“You can hear that he’s yelling at her, and she’s screaming,” said the homeowner,” according to the homeowner. “He shot first, from the car, like a warning shot, then he got out.”

If you wish to donate to Mary Granados’ Family expenses you can go to their GoFundMe. Click HERE.

