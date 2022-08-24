ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman were arrested last weekend after police said they assaulted each other during an argument causing the mom to fall on her infant daughter. Juan Lucero, 25, and Perla Delgado, 26, have each been charged with Assault and Endangering a Child.

According to an affidavit, on August 20, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to an apartment in the 6700 block of East Ridge Road to investigate a disturbance after someone called 911 to report that the couple was fighting. The caller said the mom, identified as Delgado, slipped and fell on her baby.

At the scene, officers met with Delgado who was in an ambulance with her daughter waiting to be taken to the hospital. They spoke briefly with Delgado who said she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, identified as Lucero, and showed investigators bruising along her thigh.

After the ambulance left, officers spoke with Lucero who said he and Delgado had been fighting since the night before. He said the argument started again that day when some keys went missing. Lucero admitted to pushing Delgado and to pulling her hair but stated that the bruises on her leg were caused by her when she stuck her leg in a door to prevent him from closing it. He stated that Delgado became physical first- investigators said Lucero had visible injuries to his neck as well as a torn collar. Lucero said that at one point, Delgado had him pinned against a wall and that is when he pushed her and caused her to fall on the bed and onto their child’s chest.

At the hospital, officers again met with Delgado who told a similar story. She said she was trying to leave their home when Lucero took her keys and that is when things got physical again and ended when she fell on her baby. Delgado told investigators that the infant was not injured in the incident. However, Delgado reportedly had injuries including a knot on her head. She said Lucero’s injuries were a result of him holding her down- she said she scratched him and pulled on his shirt to make him stop his attack.

Lucero and Delgado were both arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Each was released two days later on a $15,000 bond.