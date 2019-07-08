Odessa teen in critical condition after being shot during drug deal

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – An Odessa teen is in critical condition following a shooting that stemmed from a drug deal over the weekend, according to Odessa Police.

The investigation began around 1:24 a.m. Sunday when officers were called to the shooting in the 4200 block of 42nd Street. At the scene, officers reportedly located a 16-year-old who was taken to Medical Center Hospital.

Police officials say the teen is currently in critical condition.

While investigating, officers learned that the shooting stemmed from a drug deal, according to a release. Several suspects, all minors, have been identified in the case, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD at 432-333-3641 or the Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.