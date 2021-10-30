Off-airport emergency aircraft landing in Callahan County

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A small aircraft made an off-airport emergency landing in a field just outside Eula Saturday afternoon.

Don Green, Director of Aviation for the City of Abilene, tells KTAB/KRBC the emergency landing had to be made around 3:00 p.m. because of engine troubles.

The two people on board the aircraft are uninjured. Units from the Abilene Police Department (APD) and the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) were on scene to assess and help out.

The landing was in a field about five miles west of Eula, off County Road 250, and about two-and-a-half miles from the Abilene Regional Airport runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating this emergency landing.