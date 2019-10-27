Off-duty Dallas police officer accidentally shoots son after mistaking him for intruder

(NBC) – An off-duty police officer accidentally shot his own son after mistaking him for an intruder.

The officer called police at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday night to report the shooting in DeSoto, Texas, authorities said. In the call, he identified himself as a Dallas police officer and said he had accidentally shot his adult son in their home, according to the Associated Press.

The officer had shot his son in his right forearm. The man was taken to the hospital, and his injury was not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, and the names of the officer and his son have not been released.

The DeSoto Police Department could not immediately be reached for comment.

The shooting comes just weeks after a Fort Worth police officer fatally shot a woman in her own home. Former officer Aaron Dean fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson at her home when responding to a call from one of Jefferson’s neighbors asking that police check on the residence, where a door had been left open. Dean has since resigned and been charged with murder.

Both shootings come in the wake of the murder trial of Amber Guyger, a former Dallas police officer who fatally shot her neighbor, Botham Jean, in September 2018. She mistook him for an intruder when she accidentally entered his apartment, which was one floor above hers. Guyger was off-duty but in uniform when she shot Jean. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison earlier this month.

