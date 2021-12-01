Officer and three others dead after shootout in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Clayton County Police say one of their officers was among four victims of a shootout Tuesday night.

Police responded 8:40 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting call near the 3600 block of Jervis Court in Rex, Georgia.

Clayton County Police say responding officers were met at the scene by a 12-year-old victim who was suffering a gunshot wound to the face. The child led officers to the residence.

An armed man at the residence began to shoot at responding officers.

The suspect shot two officers. One officer died and the other officer received non-life threatening injuries.

Officials identified the deceased officer as Officer Henry Laxson.

.@ClaytonCountyPD Officer Henry Laxson was killed in the line of duty last night in a situation where multiple others also died by the gunman. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, colleagues, and friends. Laxson is said to be one of Clayton’s finest and best officers. pic.twitter.com/26wu1xZIPr — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) December 1, 2021

Police returned fire on the suspect, killing him.

Police discovered two deceased adult females at the scene. The identity of the victims have not been released pending next of kin notification.

Police say the injured child is currently in critical condition at a hospital.

Clayton County Police continue to investigate.