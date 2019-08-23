Officer reunites with School Resource Officer who inspired him

GARLAND, Texas (CNN) – A Texas police officer who’s dedicated his work to children as a school resource officer (SRO) shared a special moment Thursday with a former student.

That boy grew up to be an officer himself, in the same department.

This one was taken nearly 2 decades ago and it’s value is best described by those in it.

“As a school resource officer, I’ve seen these kids from kindergarten,” Rene Granado, Garland Police Department says.

That’s officer Rene Granado in the picture.

He’s the longtime school resource officer at Daugherty Elementary in Garland.

The boy in the snap shot is Luis Diaz, now known to those in this community as Officer Diaz.

“It was like a flash from almost 20 years ago,” Diaz says.

“I saw this young rookie officers and I thought I would introduce myself to him and he quickly corrected me and said that he knew me because I was his SRO,” Granado says.

That was about a year ago.

On this day, the two walked the same hallways where they first met and took a trip down memory lane.

This time they did it as fellow officers in blue, and for the first time, officer Diaz got to experience the kind of childhood admiration he once had for Officer Granado.

It’s this kind of connection now coming full circle which has created a bond between the two.

“Its a nice feeling to have someone to go to. Just for you know reinforcement,” Diaz says.

“One of my former students grew up and is a Garland police officer. To actually see one wearing this and that, holy mackerel,” Granado says.

Now this young officer says it’s all about paying it forward.

Officer Diaz says he is still early in his career, but he’s already seriously considering a future as an SRO himself.