ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The State of Texas has its own bird, flower and even reptile, but did you know the Lone Star State also has its own official photographer?

Wyman Meinzer, wearing his tall snake boots and red and black plaid jacket, took the stage at the Agriculture Scholarship Luncheon as the keynote speaker on Wednesday, telling his story of capturing Texas through a camera lens.

Meinzer graduated from Texas Tech with a degree in wildlife biology in 1974, but had always been an avid outdoorsman and hunter. However, as time went on, Meinzer enjoyed the thrill of shooting with a camera instead of a rifle better.

Meinzer’s goal is to shoot the true essence of Texas through a lens, painting the picture of the history of wildlife and the cowboy for years to come.

“Whether it’s history, whether it’s culture, of course my specialty is wildlife because that’s what I started out doing,” Meinzer said. “This is what Texas is all about.”

He was officially named the state photographer of Texas in 1997, a title created just for him, by then Governor George W. Bush and the Texas State Legislature.

“It’s an honor I never dreamed of,” Meinzer said.

Meinzer’s photos have been featured on the covers of several major magazines, including Texas Parks and Wildlife, National Geographic, and the Texas Wildlife magazine.





















Courtesy of Wyman Meinzer

Meinzer would return to his alma mater for 12 years, serving as an adjunct professor and trying to inspire his classes to become not only incredible photographers, but to strive to be the greatest version of themselves as they can be.

Another goal of his is to teach how hard, but rewarding any kind of photography is and gave his best advice on how to take incredible pictures.

“I approach every photograph like it’s the last one I’ll ever take,” Meinzer said. “I don’t care if it’s a housefly, I don’t care if it’s a wolf spider eating a house fly, I approach that scene like it’s the last time I will ever see that incident again.”

He said for most trips, he’ll travel hundreds or thousands of miles to get the opportunity to get one perfect picture, coming home empty handed at times.

“If I’m going to take the time to drive 100, 200, 500 miles to get it done, I’m going to do it right,” Meinzer said.

He said during his last shoot during the snowy weather at the beginning of February, he hiked over seven miles in one day through the snow in the Texas Hill Country to get two pictures of coyotes playing.

Meinzer said he takes pride not only in his work, but also in the state of Texas, which he loves so much. He called it an honor to showcase his state’s history through photographs because you might never see that exact moment in time again.