Officials declare April ‘Child Abuse Prevention Month’ in Taylor Co.

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Counties across the State of Texas are bringing light to the problem of child abuse. A proclamation was made in Taylor County Friday naming April Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“Two hundred eighty three, that’s the number of children in Taylor County that were removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect in 2020,” Taylor County Judge Downing Bolls says.

Any time a child is removed from harm’s way it’s a win, but it would be ideal that they were never in that position to begin with.

“Part of the problem is a lot of folks don’t understand that they’re abusers. They grew up being abused,” Judge Bolls says.

To stop this cycle of neglect, the Taylor County Child Protective Services (CPS) along with Judge Bolls have come together to bring attention to the problem, declaring April Child Abuse Awareness Month in the county.

April 9 has also been declared Go Blue Day, in which citizens are asked to wear blue to remember the children who are still in need, because when a child faces unfair odds it’s the community that comes to the rescue.

“Whenever they are removed, it’s not just that foster family or kinship family taking care of them, it’s the whole community coming together, they need that,” Judge Bolls says.

Amber Finck of Child Protective Services Abilene says she’s glad to have the support of the county.

“The backup of the courthouse and the judges, that means a lot of how important it really is,” Finck says.

Together the two are hoping to move the conversation forward into results.

“Once you start the conversation, you can start to have some acknowledgement, and once you start acknowledgement, you can start to have some action,” Finck says.

CPS will also be holding a blue jean drive to benefit the homeless and disadvantaged children of Abilene Independent School District. To donate, take blue jeans for kids ages 1-17 to the CPS office at 3610 Vine Street in Abilene.