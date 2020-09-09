Officials: Fugitive’s stolen trailer had explosives inside

In this image, released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, taken from a deputy’s body camera, Texas fugitive Dalton Potter is questioned during a traffic stop on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Dalton, Ga. A GBI statement released Tuesday, Sept. 8, said one of two Texas fugitives wanted after a Georgia deputy was shot during the traffic stop, Jonathan Hosmer, has been apprehended, while Potter remains at large. (Georgia Bureau of Investigation via AP)

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Texas fugitive wanted in the shooting of a Georgia sheriff’s deputy was hauling explosives in a stolen trailer at the time of the shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday that its bomb disposal unit will get rid of the explosives.

Dalton Potter is still wanted in the shooting of Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney.

A second Texas man, 47-year-old Jonathan Hosmer, was arrested Tuesday.

Officers say 29-year-old Potter fired multiple times at Hackney on Monday in Dalton, Georgia.

Hackney was struck, but his ballistic vest saved him.