LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — On Tuesday, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department released the name of the man found dead in Lake Alan Henry.

TPWD identified him as Benjamin Bryant, 36, of Lubbock. TPWD believes Bryant was the victim of drowning.

On Friday afternoon, an off-duty officer found clothing and a firearm along the shore but no person to go with those items. A search then recovered the body.