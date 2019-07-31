Officials: Man kills ex-girlfriend’s parents, shoots self

ROSENBERG, Texas (AP) — Officials say a man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend’s parents and wounded his ex-girlfriend before fatally wounding himself with a self-inflicted gunshot.

The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in a rural neighborhood 33 miles (53 kilometers) southwest of Houston just outside Rosenberg. A spokeswoman for the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says a road worker saw a gunman in a vehicle chasing a vehicle driven by a woman, shooting at the woman.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Caitlan Espinosa says the woman was wounded in the arm and the gunman shot himself. The woman told deputies the gunman was her ex-boyfriend and that they needed to check on her parents at their home nearby. The bodies of a man and woman were found there. The suspected gunman, 42-year-old Juan DeLeon Jr., died later at the hospital.

No motive has been established.

