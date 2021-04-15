Officials provide condition update of suspect shot by Sweetwater PD before recording Facebook Live video

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A suspect who recorded a Facebook Live video shortly after he says he was shot by Sweetwater police is in stable condition after being apprehended in Mitchell County.

Officials say James Hearin was found in Mitchell County after eluding Sweetwater police Thursday following a traffic stop that resulted in him being shot.

When Mitchell County deputies located Hearin Thursday afternoon, he led them on another chase before eventually being taken into custody and referred to medical officials.

Hearin is now in stable condition.



Sweetwater officials say the investigation is now being turned over to the Texas Rangers.