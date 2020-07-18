Officials respond to spike in positive COVID-19 cases at the Taylor Co. jail

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Taylor County officials are working to control the spread of the coronavirus in the county jail.

“The numbers are higher because we’ve tested an entire facility, not just a couple people,” says Sheriff Ricky Bishop.

According to the latest report from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, 274 inmates and 29 jailers currently have active COVID-19 cases, and the sheriff says they’re working to flatten that curve.

“We’re doing everything we can. We’re cleaning two or three times a day. Officers are wearing masks, when inmates come out of their cells they’re wearing masks. Medical staff, we got a doctor, a PA and RN that are monitoring everybody,” says Sheriff Bishop.

A.D. Bush, Taylor County Emergency Management Coordinator, says it would make sense for those numbers to be included in the numbers reported by the City of Abilene.

“The Abilene Taylor County Health Department is tasked by the state to report the accurate numbers for the county, so it wouldn’t make any sense for those numbers not to be included in the Taylor County health numbers,” says Bush.

Bush says one problem the jail is having stems from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

“They are not taking prisoners from the jail as is normal to happen. Thus, the numbers in the jail go up. Just imagine going six months without any of your prisoners that have been convicted not going to TDCJ,” says Bush.

Bush says more people means less space to social distance, but he says the numbers aren’t uncommon.

“Those numbers that you see in the jail, those numbers are indicative of any microcosm of people. There’s probably as many positive cases in the jail right now as any super center store you walk into. It’s probably about the same,” says Bush.

We have reached out the City of Abilene to confirm that those numbers are being included in the county’s totals, but city officials say they “don’t have an answer for that.”