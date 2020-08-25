Officials say one person is killed about every 50 minutes in a drunk driving crash

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If you’re feeling a little buzzed or stoned, never get behind the wheel.



Officials are reminding motorists that using drugs and/or alcohol and driving is dangerous and illegal.



In 2017, nearly 45% of drivers who were killed in crashes and tested for drugs, tested positive, according to The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In 2018, 29% of deadly traffic crashes involved a drunk driver.



THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana, can slow reaction times, impair cognitive performance and make it more difficult to keep a steady lane position.



From 2008 to 2017, of those drivers killed in crashes who were tested for marijuana, marijuana presence had nearly doubled.



Just one drink before driving can put you and others in danger, because alcohol impairs thinking, reasoning and muscle coordination. One person is killed about every 50 minutes in a drunk driving crash, according to the NHTSA.



Driving while impaired puts your passengers, pedestrians, yourself, and others on the road in danger.

34 people died on Michigan roadways since last week making a total of 633 this year, according to the Michigan State Police.



Plan a safe as well as sober ride home ahead of time and if you’re hosting a party, make sure all your guests have a sober ride home.