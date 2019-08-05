Ohio state Rep. Keller blames mass shootings on open borders, homosexuality, video games

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Representative Candice Keller (R-Middletown) has claimed on social media that open borders, homosexuality and video games are just some of the reasons for mass shootings.

Now, Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken is calling on Keller to resign.

While our nation was in utter shock over the acts of violence in El Paso and Dayton, Republican State Representative Candice Keller took to social media to state why she thought these acts were happening. Candice Keller’s Facebook post was shocking and utterly unjustifiable. Our nation is reeling from these senseless acts of violence and public servants should be working to bring our communities together, not promoting divisiveness. I am calling on Candice Keller to resign. Ohio GOP Chair Jane Timken

In the Twitter post, Keller asks, “Why not place the blame where it belongs?” before providing a paragraph list of what she thinks is causing shootings.

Her list includes transgender people, homosexual marriage, violent video games, open borders, recreational marijuana, Obama, and democratic congress members among others.

Screen grab from Rep. Keller’s post

“Did I forget anybody? The list is long. And the fury will continue,” she finishes the list.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has responded to the tweet, with one of his own that states, “No, m’am. The blame belongs to the evil man who killed those people.”

Her post has since been deleted.