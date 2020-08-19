Oil & gas layoffs negatively impacting Abilene RV park

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — At Double D RV Park you’ll hear the sounds of animals playing and people walking around the property, but it isn’t what it used to be.

Joseph Hatley is a new resident of Double D RV and is one of only four customers currently at the park.

“I got laid off in Midland after the pandemic. I was in the oilfield supply and so I moved out here where my daughter and granddaughter are at,” Hatley says.

And while Hatley came to this RV park to be closer to his family after losing his job in the oil industry, many had to leave it for the same reason, according to Double D RV Park Manager Michael York.

“As you can tell, we’re only half full,” York says. “Before the pandemic, we stayed full, I mean we were full the whole time. When it hit, it slowed down quite a bit because the reason was we were full, but the people we had got laid off from their jobs and they had to leave.”

These oil and gas layoffs have meant fewer customers for this RV park.

“It’s hard because its the lack of people here, you know, it just makes it hard to keep going sometimes,” York says.

They built the park two years ago, saying all the RV parks in Abilene were full, but now he says as long as he has some customers they can make it until they are full again.

“You know, we used to get a lot of long-term oil workers, pipeline workers, those type of people, but all the jobs have stopped because the coronavirus,” York says.