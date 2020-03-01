Oklahoma college recruiter fired for allegedly lining up teens by skin color, ‘nappiest’ hair

An Oklahoma college recruiter was fired after allegedly lining students up by skin color and hair texture during a high school visit.

Students at Harding Charter Preparatory in Oklahoma City said a recruiter for Oklahoma Christian University barely spoke about the school before having them line up during a visit Monday, NBC affiliate KFOR reported.

Korey Todd told KFOR he felt uncomfortable during the gym assembly meant for 11th graders at the high school. Todd said that it didn’t seem the recruiter was “knowledgeable on how to speak to people.”

“He was like, ’Let’s play a little game,’” Todd said. “He said, ’Okay, everyone now line up from darkest to lightest skin complexion.’”

Another student, Rio Brown, told KFOR that the recruiter also told students with the “nappiest hair” to stand in the back.

“Teachers left. They were crying and they were offended,” Brown said. “Their faces just looked disgusted. I know they had a talk with him after, like, ‘That’s not okay.'”

Steven Stefanick, principal at Harding Charter Preparatory, said in a statement Friday that school administrators were working with Oklahoma Christian University in regard to the hurtful “group activity.”

“The Harding Charter Preparatory High School governance board, administration, and staff does not condone any behavior and/or language that undermines our community’s values,” Stefanick said. “Our community, from its inception, has valued diversity, inclusion, and a safe and supportive learning environment.”

Oklahoma Christian University said in a statement to NBC News that the recruiter, who was not identified, was no longer with the school and that administrators did not approve the “inappropriate activity” in advance.

“Admissions staff are scheduled to visit the academy Monday to apologize to Harding students and staff on behalf of the University,” the university statement said.